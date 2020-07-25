Am I Experiencing Quarantine Fatigue?

I am taking a leave of absence from my job and I am guilty about it. I feel like I don’t deserve it. I am a licensed psychotherapist, so I have been working through the pandemic helping others maintain their mental health. I have been able to stay safe by working from home, get a steady paycheck and haven’t wanted for anything. There have been people who have struggled to provide for themselves and their families, stood on lines for pantries for hours or had no choice but to go outside during a global pandemic to go to work and make themselves vulnerable to a fatal virus. So why do I need to go on medical leave? I should be fine. Well, I’m not.

At the beginning of quarantine, work was fine. My clients would log on for therapy, be engaged during sessions and things would go pretty smooth. I didn’t have to spend one hour commuting to and from work, I saved money because I wasn’t buying coffee daily or getting a monthly metrocard and was in the most comfortable place I could be: my home. But as time went on, I became more agitated and impatient. Clients began being late, missing appointments, becoming more and more disengaged, disrespectful and had no issue making it clear they didn’t want to speak to me. I felt like I wasn’t as effective as I was before. Was it me? Did I say something wrong? These types of thoughts were a sign that I wasn’t okay. I was also overworking myself. Since I work from home, there is no rush to get there. So I would continue to work way past the hours that I should. I felt I had to be even more productive than I was before because I am at home. I have pushed myself way past the limit.

Besides not feeling all that great physically, my own mental health was starting to go downhill. Most of my energy is spent on clients. The rest of my energy is used debating whether I should go outside, what I should touch and trying to not order any and everything that I could think of for an instant, temporary feeling of pleasure. Since I am home, I try to motivate myself to maintain a fitness routine, journaling, coloring, calling loved ones and doing everything I didn’t have much time to do pre-COVID. The things I thought I would and should have the energy to do I don’t. When I don’t do them I experience this guilt and shame because I feel I should be doing more. I am emotionally exhausted, but I this isn’t something I wanted to accept. I can’t cope the way I usually would either because I can’t go outside or go see anyone I love. No paint and sip classes, no visits to my favorite cycling studios, no hugs, no dinner dates, no catching up with friends and family at a Sunday brunch. Now all we have is Zoom, which I am super tired of using.

I did some research and I found out that I am not alone. This is a novel type of burnout many have been experiencing called “quarantine fatigue.”

“The protracted nature of the stressors culminates in the feelings of fatigue, which although similar to the initial stress and anxiety, is also different,” clinical psychologist Forrest Talley told Shape Magazine. “Fatigue is usually accompanied by diminished performance, decreased energy, increased irritability, a diminution of creative problem solving, and, at times, a growing sense of hopelessness. The chronicity of the stress adds to the severity of anxiety, and can also change the qualitative nature of the anxiety as well.”

Jennifer Musselman, a licensed marriage and family therapist, added that “quarantine fatigue is being absolutely done with the isolation, the lack of connection, lack of routine, and loss of the sense of freedom to go about life in some pre-quarantine way that feels unrestricted; it’s being emotionally exhausted and depleted from experiencing the same day, every day.”

When I found this research, I felt recognized and validated. Instead of brushing my own feelings off, I realized that something is going on and I have to address it. When I do take some time off, I am going to recreate my own routine, focus on more on regaining connection with others outside of Zoom (with my mask on of course) and addressing my health problems. After all, I am a therapist and I have to practice what I preach. My feelings are valid.