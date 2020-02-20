Habits That Harm Your Immunity

1 of 15

If you have turned on any news outlet, opened social media, or peered at the front of your neighbor’s newspaper recently, then you know that health is a major concern in our country right now—and the world. It is rather terrifying how quickly a potentially fatal disease can spread, but that’s the nature of the world we live in. People get on and off of airplanes every day, dragging germs and bacteria with them everywhere they go. Within a matter of hours, someone can bring a strain of a virus that never previously lived in a country, to that place, from thousands of miles away. It’s not like everyone is having their temperature and vitals taken at airport security. It’s sort of on us to know when we’re sick, and to quarantine ourselves if that happens. But, we often don’t know until it’s too late. Having a germ-free world just won’t be possible, so the most any of us can do is fortify our bodies against the germs that we will encounter on a daily basis. While there are certain illnesses and viruses that can take hold of a person’s body no matter how strong they are, it can never hurt to strengthen your immune system. Having a strong immune system can minimize the chances of becoming ill, and can speed up your healing time if you do become sick. It can make the difference between being able to fight an illness at all and not being able to fight it. We should all be treating our immune systems very, very well—perhaps now more than ever. There may be things you’re doing on a regular basis that are harming your immune system, and all the vitamin C in the world can’t combat them. Here are habits that can weaken your immune system. Taking too many antibiotics Antibiotics certainly have their place in our health system, and can save lives. However, we tend to over-take them. Remember that, when you take an antibiotic today, you do, in a way, steal some of your body’s natural virus-fighting powers tomorrow. So just make sure to only take these when absolutely necessary.

Skipping fresh foods You’re always in a hurry, so you buy pre-packaged foods. You get that frozen stuff. You go to the drive-thru window. Having these things occasionally is okay, but they should be a rarity rather than the staples of your diet. The modified ingredients in processed foods have been found to negatively impact our immunity.

Being a hermit Vitamin D plays a big role in how reactive your immune system is to the presence of pathogens. Those who are low in it are more prone to infection, and a deficiency in vitamin D is associated with an increase in autoimmunity. So, to put it simply, are you going outside enough?

Not getting enough Z’s The sleep issue is a terrible cycle. You may sleep less because you want to get more done. You stay up later and wake up earlier, all in the hopes of being productive. Unfortunately, being low on sleep is bad for your immunity, and if illness puts you out of commission for weeks, you’ll fall behind on your tasks.

Failing to prioritize happiness Don’t see stress as something you just have to live with. There will obviously be elements of life that are stressful, and that won’t go away for a while, like caring for a sick relative or dealing with a problematic child. But not taking the time to do stress-relieving activities could leave your immunity at a deficit.

Being a couch potato Don’t think you have time to exercise? You can’t afford not to. Exercise causes white blood cells to circulate throughout the body quicker, which means they can detect illness sooner. A sedentary lifestyle puts your immune system at a huge disadvantage.

Over-exercising Not to contradict ourselves, but it is worth noting that exercise must be done in moderation. Over-exercising can also put the immune system at risk. When you exercise too much, you produce too much cortisol, which can suppress the immune system. Talk to your doctor about the right exercise routine for your body.

You hold grudges Your romantic relationship is doing something to your immune system. It may be good and it may be bad. It all depends on how you communicate. Research has found that couples who express their feelings through sarcasm and insults tend to have fewer virus-fighting cells than those who communicate openly and lovingly.

Ignoring vaccine renewals Get your checkups—for many reasons. One of those reasons is that your doctor can look at your chart and let you know which vaccines you’re due to renew. Remember there are some booster shots you need every ten years, and you should be getting that flu shot annually.

Taking life too seriously Don’t take life too seriously. Laugh regularly. Studies have found that laughter increases immune activity. It can increase the production of antibodies and activate the body’s T-cells, which work to kill viruses. Whatever is going on in your life, take some time every day to watch or read something funny.

Any and all nicotine exposure Nicotine interferes with B cell antibody formation and our T cell’s response to antigens. Even e-cigarettes are problematic, as well as exposure to vapor through second hand smoke. The effects of your smoking won’t just be seen in 10 to 20 years. You could see them any day, due to a weakened immune system.

Avoiding your friends You’re a busy bee so you aren’t sleeping enough, you aren’t exercising, and you aren’t seeing your friends enough. We’ve already covered the damage those first two habits can do, but this antisocial behavior is problematic, too. Research has found that those who have close relationships in their lives and feel connected to their friends have stronger immune systems than those who don’t.

Boozing it up While your body can handle alcohol in moderation, if something is going around and all of your friends seem to be sick, it may be time to pass on those happy hour drinks. Alcohol gets to your immunity through your stomach, affecting the gut barrier and allowing more bacteria to get into your blood.

Having a bad attitude There has been some correlation found between having a positive outlook on life and a better immune system. Though the relationship seems to be highly circumstantial, there is evidence to suggest that having a positive perspective helps your body fight psychological stressors that can affect immunity.