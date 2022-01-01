MadameNoire Featured Video

2021 was stressful, to say the least, but one thing that remained consistent was social media. The internet was simply undefeated this year. All throughout 2021, the interwebs had us struggling to learn a bevy of dance challenges and routines one minute while bracing our bellies with laughter from some of the most outrageous catchphrases and jokes. Black Twitter, stole the show on more than one occasion, and some viral challenges had us performing death-defying stunts.

Let’s take a look back at some of the viral moments that made us laugh, dance, and almost cry this year.

1. Gorilla Glue Girl

Tessica Brown was infamously dubbed “Gorilla Glue Girl” after she took to TikTok seeking advice on how to remove the powerful epoxy sealant from her hair. The Lousiana native thought she could use Gorilla Glue as a quick fix to slick back her edges after she ran out of her usual “Got 2b Glued” hairspray. While the incident was certainly scary, things didn’t turn out too bad for Brown in the end. The star has since launched her own hair care line called Forever Hair and she also has a thriving merch business.

Back in November, Brown made her music industry debut with her viral single, “Ma Hair.”

2. Bernie Sanders At The Inauguration

It was the meme of the year. Bernie Sanders’s hilarious photo from the 2021 Presidential Inauguration instantly went viral with social media users creating a number of scenarios with the Vermont Senator’s slouched posture and big mittens. Crafty meme-makers reimagined Bernie literally everywhere from riding on an NYC subway train to sitting next to Anna Wintour at a fashion show.

3. Silhouette Challenge

The Silhouette Challenge had us bending over and showing off all our best angles on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. Set to Doja Cat’s sexy single “Streets,” the silhouette challenge let women show off their tantalizing curves without showing too much. Chloe Bailey, Tiffany Haddish, and Cardi B were some of the stars we saw turn off the light and turn on their sexy for this viral number.

4. Milk Crate Challenge

It was the bone-shattering challenge that took the internet by storm, and while it might have looked easy, the Milk Crate challenge was quite difficult for some, a few folks, even ended up in the hospital after attempting the scary stunt.

The viral competition required contestants to stack together a tower of milk crates and attempt to walk safely up and down both sides of the feeble structure without falling. While a number of folks failed miserably, some reigned victorious, like this Black woman below who defeated the feeble structure in heels with little to no effort.

5. Omicron Vs. Omarion

Black Twitter was literally undefeated this year. Case in point. When the highly transmissible Omicron variant began to spread across the U.S. like a wildfire, Black Twitter-goers shed a little light on the unfortunate news by intentionally mispronouncing the variant’s name as former B2K lead singer Omarion. Now, the “Icebox” hitmaker is definitely not a virus, but the star took part in a few good laughs with social media users after his name went trending on Twitter for the hilarious joke.

“There is nothing more healing than music or a good laugh. I’m thankful to be able to give people both…From the Omarion dance challenge to being superimposed on the new variant, The internet is forever undefeated,” he tweeted earlier this month. “While we laugh, stay safe and stay healthy.”

6. Black Twitter Turns Vision From The MCU hit Wandavision Into “Vishawn”

The Disney+ hit Marvel cinematic universe show “WandaVision” had fans peeled to their seats every week and of course, Black Twitter had to partake in the show’s sensational storyline. The show’s lead character “Vision” was turned into a series of hilarious du-rag-wearing memes, with users dubbing him as “Vishawn.”

7. Black Creators Take Back Their Viral Dance Moves On TikTok

Black creators were the powerhouses behind many of the viral dance challenges that took the internet by storm this year, but of course, some culture vultures made a few attempts to scrub the originator’s choreography clean from TikTok, like Jalaiah, the innovator of the “Renegade” dance.

Back in March, Jimmy Fallon was hit with a boatload of criticism after he invited internet personality Addison Rae to teach some of the viral dance challenges on TikTok to viewers, without giving credit to the Black creatives who started them. The move sparked backlash online with some Black TikTok stars boycotting the platform to emphasize Fallon and Rae’s attempt to erase the culture.

Eventually, the famous NBC nighttime host invited Jalaiah on to perform her hit dance for the show and she was later featured on Ellen.

8. Tabitha Brown Delivers A Righteous Clapback To Wendy Williams

Infamous media personality Wendy Williams thought she could tear down the holy spirit of “The Chi’s” Tabitha Brown after she took issue with the star for retiring her husband from the LAPD following his 15-long-years of service.

“I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment,” The Ask Wendy author said during her Hot Topics segment this year. “‘Live your dream’… They may invest in stuff and lose the money. They invest in something else then the money gets swindled or stolen.”

Well, Brown, who is a motivational speaker and vegan, hit Wendy with a righteously polite clapback that sent the internet swirling with rejoice.

“I pray that somebody finds you, love finds you that excites you the way I’m excited for my husband to grow his business, pour into children and coach these kids and do other things he’s dreamt about,” she replied in a video message on Instagram to the media maven. “I pray this type of excitement and love finds you and anybody else who seems to not understand this. I pray that type of love finds you,” she added.

BOOP!

9. Everyone Understood “The Assignment” Thanks To Tay Money

Tay Money’s viral hit “The Assignment” had everyone bouncing around with uber confidence this year. It was the motivational boost everyone needed to get through some of 2021’s unprecedented setbacks with the COVID-19 pandemic.

10. “Body” Challenge

Megan Thee Stallion’s hit smash “Body” had the internet twerking and booty shaking all year. Eventually, the Houston Hottie created a dance in the music video for the viral song, and of course, everyone attempted to shake their rump just like Meg on TikTok and Instagram.

11. “Buss It” Challenge

Erica Banks’ song, “Buss It,” had folks dropping down and getting real low. The dance move required superb editing skills and strong sturdy knees to pull off the challenge, which a ton of women on TikTok seemed to do with ease. We definitely could see who was taking care of their joints this year! LOL!

So, what was your favorite viral moment of 2021? Tell us down below!

