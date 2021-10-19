MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s officially been a year since Megan Thee Stallion was taken off the market by Pardi. They both let it be known that they’ve been locked in for one year and loving every minute of it on Instagram.

The “Body” rapper posted a slideshow of cutesy pictures of them together during lovey dovey times.

Pardi also shared a sweet tribute to Meg with John Legend’s “All Of Me” playing in the background. On Instagram, he posted a video of some of their special moments including their goofy times, vacation clips, FaceTime photos and more.

“YEAR 1…FOREVER TO GO…” he captioned the video. Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that she and Pardi were an item on Instagram Live back in a February. There was speculation that they were a couple after he was seen in her Instagram Live previously sounding upset at her.

“I don’t be liking some of the stuff on the internet,” she said. “People don’t know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi ’cause he is so calm and so sweet…That’s my boo, and I really like him.”

On a recent episode of Taraji P. Henson’s Facebook Watch show, Peace of Mind With Taraji, the 26-year-old said that he “takes care of her emotionally.”

”That’s a big thing for me, because I used to be so into the physical, right, like… but he moves me, he inspires me, and we just feel like a real team,” she said. “He feels like a partner.”