Last week, we wrote about the major mistake “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” made when they booked Tik Toker Addison Rae to teach the late night host 8 popular dances on the social media platform.

Not only were Addison Rae’s moves unseasoned, the segment failed to create the actual creators of the dances, most of whom are Black.

The show’s decision to center Addison Rae, a white woman, and erase the Black creatives responsible for the trends is a trope known far and wide across America and in the global context of colonialization.

The criticism of the move was loud and swift. And thankfully, the show tried to do something to make it right.

Fallon invited the creators of the dances to appear on the show, via Zoom. He conducted brief interviews with each of the creators before they performed the dances as they should have been executed in the first place.

You can take a look at the segment below.

While some felt the effort to make good was enough, others thought that the least Fallon could have done was invite these creators onto the show in person, like Addison Rae.

See what folks had to say about this attempt to make good on the following pages.