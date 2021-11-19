MadameNoire Featured Video

Tessica Brown became known as “Gorilla Glue Girl” to the entire internet back in early February after millions watched a viral video of her explaining how she couldn’t remove the well-known adhesive from her hair.

Seven months later–she’s back in the headlines once again.

The social media star just launched her career as a rap artist by releasing her debut song “Ma Hair” on all music streaming platforms on Nov. 19. Tessica claims she wrote the lyrics herself and that the song was put together by indie music producer and engineer Phil Valley, according to TMZ.

Tessica reportedly went to Los Angeles to record “Ma Hair” last month.

The song is apparently the internet sensation’s first attempt at rapping and it includes audio bits of her viral “Gorilla Glue Girl” TikTok video.

A snippet released of the song earlier this week included the lyrics:

“My hair, it don’t move/ Almost went in a panic, when I went out and got it/ Had a problem, had to use Gorilla Glue just to solve it/ I went from silky to solid/ Tried to was it with everything I could think of.”

Tessica and her team told TMZ that the internet star chose to drop the track as a way to reclaim her story when it comes to the larger-than-life ordeal she went through.

The outlet reported that Tessica and her team reached out to Nicki Minaj to see if the rapper — one of hip-hop’s best — would hop on the new track.

Nicki referenced Tessica on a song called “Fractions” earlier this year where she spit the lyrics:

“Sex game still cold, it’s on igloo/ Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue.”

While Tessica and her team were hopeful Nicki’s mention was a signal that the rapper would be willing to possibly partner with the internet celebrity, TMZ shared that Nicki’s camp never got back to Tessica’s about featuring on “Ma Hair.”

As MADAMENOIRE detailed in past coverage, Tessica became the butt of countless jokes and memes in the weeks and months that followed her initial Gorilla Glue hair update. Luckily though, the 40-year-old mother of six also received lots of support from everyday people and celebrities alike, who sympathized with her grave mistake.

Tessica’s “Ma Hair” is being released several months after a remix song of her viral video called “Bad Idea” blew up on the internet. Back in May, Hot New Hip Hop reported that Tessica and her lawyers sent the creators of the remix a cease and desist order for “using her likeness in the song without her permission.”

In June, Tessica updated her followers on her journey with her hair’s new growth. Later that month, she doubled down — albeit surprisingly — by releasing haircare products for those trying to grow and restore their hair like her.

While her venture in the music industry is just her latest attempt at turning her negative experience into something positive, we doubt it’ll be her last.

See a clip of Tessica dancing to her new song down below.

