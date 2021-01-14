MadameNoire Featured Video

If you haven’t been living under a rock, you definitely know the tune of rapper Erica Banks’ song “Buss It” when you hear it, and you’ll probably envision one of the many funny #BussItChallenge videos that have been all over social media recently, too. Tamron Hall, one of our favorite TV talk show hosts, is the latest star to drop it to the floor and take part in all the Internet’s fun.

Both literally and metaphorically, Tamron “classically” did the now-viral challenge. In the video, she’s first seen walking around in her closet wearing a hoodie and some sweats before taking a brief pause to check whether her “butt’s getting big,” as the song, sampling Nelly‘s “Hot in Herre” says. Then, Tamron shows us how well she can “buss” down by dropping to the floor where the video then transitions, and we see her fully glammed up and shaking what her mama gave her.

Tamron let the world know that even though she’s a mother to a toddler and seen in a certain light by others, she wasn’t always someone’s mama and can drop it low.

Her caption read, “#bussitchallenge my @tamronhallshow team thought I wouldn’t. Well Moses mama wasn’t always a mama 😝 oh I’m back on TikTok too @tamronhall.”

Commenters under her post have given Hall props for stepping up to the challenge. Finding the video both hilarious and amazing, users said “That’s how she became a Mama 😝,” “Listen I’ve hated this challenge until now,” and “Werk, Tam chile!”

On The Shade Room, where the video was reposted, people added more commentary on Tamron’s #BussItChallenge. Most of the user’s commented on how she still managed to keep it classy and cute. A comment with almost 1,800 Likes read, “It’s the class!!!! ✨”

Users there chimed in with, “That’s the classy buss,” and “Yassss. She brought the classy to the challenge.”

Not only is Hall a part of the “gorgeous and over 50 club,” but she’s also a mom to a toddler who clearly won’t let her mommy duties get in the way of her having a little fun. Regardless of age, status or “classiness,” it seems as though the #BussItChallenge is the best thing right now to help us get some lighthearted laughs in during some heavy times.