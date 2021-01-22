MadameNoire Featured Video

Sadly, at this point, we’ve heard more about Deyjah’s Harris’ sexuality to last a couple of lifetimes. There were so many things we just didn’t need to know. And because her loose-lipped daddy had so much to say about Deyjah, she’s had to maneuver a bit differently in the world as a young woman.

Recently, Deyjah was hosting a question and answer session on Instagram with her fans. And one of them asked her if she planned on participating in the popular Tik Tok meme, the #BussitChallenge.

Featuring a song from Erica Banks, the challenge shows women hair tied up or a uncombed/styled, they’re in loungewear or some type of disheveled attire. And then when the beat from the song drops, the women are more glamorized, in makeup, hair done, fire outfit as they bounce, rock and maybe even twerk to the beat, employing Megan-esque knee strength.

It’s a fun challenge but also sexually suggestive as well.

And in response to the person who asked if she was going to participate, Deyjah said:

“I was telling my mom I was gonna do it but (without the twerking and all that) and she was like yeah that’ll be super cute…BUT I already know what some of the comments are already gonna say. (Don’t we all.)

I just don’t have time to keep explaining myself or saying the same thing over and over and over again…so I’ll just sit this challenge out. Y’all are definitely killing it though.”

It’s a shame, that Deyjah, a young woman at 19. Still, I understand where she’s come from. Sis can easily do the buss it challenge in the comfort of her own home. She could even record it. But it takes a person with a lot of maturity to realize when certain things are better left un-shared or unsaid. Only Deyjah knows what she can and cannot handle in terms of the public’s opinion.

She knows what’s best for herself.

You can see Deyjah’s answer to this question, captured by The Shade Room, in the video below.