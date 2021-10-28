MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans were delighted to see Marjorie Harvey strut her stuff alongside her daughter, Lori Harvey in a TikTok where the two ladies did the “Walk” challenge.

Celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher posted the walk-off clip on Oct. 24. Lori was chic in a black and white swirl printed jumpsuit; whereas her mom rocked a black mini dress. Both ladies wore updos — Lori in a high ponytail and Marjorie in a high bun — as they strutted in a parking lot to the viral song “Walk” by Saucy Santana. The hairstylist captioned the clip, “It’s the walk for me…”

TikTok users enjoyed the mother-daughter camaraderie, but mostly favored Marjorie’s swag and said so the comments:

“Marjorie won. Sorry Lori, your mom ate!” “Marjorie got that walk. Two beautiful ladies.” “Majorie ate all of that. She has some of the prettiest legs.” “Sorry Lori Harvey but your mama got the best walk.” “Majorie ate her up!!!” “I’m sorry momma got it downnn,” and “Baby Marjorie is so damn fabulous.”

Saucy Sanatana — known by many as one of Yung Miami’s closest friends — dropped the song “Walk” last year. In January 2021, the track really took off on TikTok and inspired the “Walk” challenge, where everyday users, and celebs alike, strut confidently to the anthem.

Lori and Marjorie are one of many famous mother-daughter duos who’ve had fun shaking their tail feathers as of late.