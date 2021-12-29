The Omicron variant is rapidly spreading across The United States, so fast, that this week, the country hit a record-breaking number of cases in just one day.

On Dec. 27, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded over 441,000 new cases of COVID-19. PEOPLE noted that the number surpassed “the Jan. 8 record of over 298,000 reported new cases in a single day.”

According to the CDC’s data, the Omicron variant, which now accounts for 73 percent of all cases, is sweeping across the nation with a seven-day average of over 240,000 recorded cases. Since January 2020, nearly 53 million Americans have fallen ill with the highly transmissible virus and the death toll has unfortunately risen to 816,239. It’s grim news to hear, especially with the development of vaccine and boosters, many American’s believed the number of cases would have drastically decreased. The country is faced with the task of combating COVID-19 as we step into year two of the deadly pandemic.