To take part in the latest TikTok challenge taking the internet by storm, Tiffany Haddish and Common got really “grown and sexy” in front of the camera to show their version of the now-viral #SilhouetteChallenge.

In the video, Haddish is first seen wearing her bonnet and in a long orange trench coat. In the background, a remixed version of Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” plays while she slyly makes her way to the doorway of her bathroom. Then, as per the challenge, the video switches up to show Haddish sexily showing off a silhouette of all her best assets under a red filter. Covered up only by lingerie, Haddish gives a bit of a teasing dance to the camera while a remix of Doja Cat’s “Streets” plays in the background.

Instead of the video just stopping there like in other silhouette challenges, Haddish’s video continued and even included a cameo from her boo Common. In a steamy display from the couple, he and Haddish deeply kiss each other and get quite touchy-feely until the very end, when Haddish’s wig hilariously slips off her head. With a shrug of her shoulders and a toss away of the wig from Common, it’s clear that the couple is unphased by the incident, and very, very, into each other.

After meeting on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen, rumors of the couple dating began back in December of that year. Things between the two weren’t really confirmed until last year in August when Tiffany went on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast and shared that she and Common had “been f*cking,” amongst other details about their relationship. That same month, Common also confirmed the news. In an interview while speaking about Haddish, the rapper said, “She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

Towards the end of 2020, Haddish told PEOPLE, she’s never been in a romantic relationship like the one she has with Common.

“This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out,” the comedienne said. “[Common’s] trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing.”

Even though Haddish and Common kept things PG-13, no one can deny that their take on the silhouette challenge was sexy and steamy. Also, since this is the second time we’ve seen Haddish strip down to her undies to show off her new body in less than a month, it’s clear that her relationship isn’t the only thing she’s feeling confident about.