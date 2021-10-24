MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian and actress Tabitha Brown has amassed a large social media following from her outrageously funny videos and delicious vegan recipes. Now the star will have fans flocking to her new vegan restaurant, Kale My Name, which is gearing up to open its second location in Los Angeles. The famous vegan spot has grown popular from its first location in Chicago.

Brown took to Instagram where she gushed about the exciting news.

“Family it’s officially happening!!! I’m opening my very first restaurant,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful and grateful to bring Kale My Name to Los Angeles as a co-owner. Y’all it’s about to be Very Good!!! Stay tuned for more updates on opening day!” she added.

On Oct. 20, the “Feeding The Soul” author gave her following a sneak peek at the restaurant’s tasty menu.

Foodies will be able to enjoy everything from Cauliflower crafted “Chicken” and Waffles to Jackfruit Bagels and Lox.

Brown said she was inspired to take a leap into the restaurant world after dining at Kale My Name’s Chicago location while she was in town filming for “The Chi” earlier this year. Shortly after, the motivational speaker linked up with the restaurant’s owner, Nemanja Nekac Golubović, to bring the delicious experience to the West Coast.

“If you have an idea or a dream, a thought, honey, do something with it,” Brown said in a statement, according to Afro Tech. “This is about to be my first restaurant experience, something I never even thought I could do, but here we are. A great partner, a restaurant that I love and believe in, here in California. And I ain’t gon’ stop here. That’s what my spirit’s saying, ‘Tab this is the first, but not the last.’”

This isn’t the first time that Brown has secured her coins in the food industry. Back in July, the star released an all-purpose seasoning line with McCormick that sold out within 39 minutes. Her Sunshine All-Purpose Seasoning boasted a “salt-free” and “Caribbean-influenced” flavor blend.

Congrats to Tabitha Brown on her new business venture!

 

