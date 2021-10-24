MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian and actress Tabitha Brown has amassed a large social media following from her outrageously funny videos and delicious vegan recipes. Now the star will have fans flocking to her new vegan restaurant, Kale My Name, which is gearing up to open its second location in Los Angeles. The famous vegan spot has grown popular from its first location in Chicago.

Brown took to Instagram where she gushed about the exciting news.

“Family it’s officially happening!!! I’m opening my very first restaurant,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful and grateful to bring Kale My Name to Los Angeles as a co-owner. Y’all it’s about to be Very Good!!! Stay tuned for more updates on opening day!” she added.

On Oct. 20, the “Feeding The Soul” author gave her following a sneak peek at the restaurant’s tasty menu.

Foodies will be able to enjoy everything from Cauliflower crafted “Chicken” and Waffles to Jackfruit Bagels and Lox.

