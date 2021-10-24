Brown said she was inspired to take a leap into the restaurant world after dining at Kale My Name’s Chicago location while she was in town filming for “The Chi” earlier this year. Shortly after, the motivational speaker linked up with the restaurant’s owner, Nemanja Nekac Golubović, to bring the delicious experience to the West Coast.
“If you have an idea or a dream, a thought, honey, do something with it,” Brown said in a statement, according to Afro Tech. “This is about to be my first restaurant experience, something I never even thought I could do, but here we are. A great partner, a restaurant that I love and believe in, here in California. And I ain’t gon’ stop here. That’s what my spirit’s saying, ‘Tab this is the first, but not the last.’”
This isn’t the first time that Brown has secured her coins in the food industry. Back in July, the star released an all-purpose seasoning line with McCormick that sold out within 39 minutes. Her Sunshine All-Purpose Seasoning boasted a “salt-free” and “Caribbean-influenced” flavor blend.
Congrats to Tabitha Brown on her new business venture!