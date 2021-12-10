MadameNoire Featured Video

While Ciara often shares clips of her sexy and always-on-point dance moves, the singer’s latest Instagram post of herself doing the “Balance Challenge” is leaving the internet in a frenzy.

On Thursday, the singer posted a video of herself topless and in an orange sarong as she was squatted down low, shaking and showing off her assets.

Did we mention she effortlessly balanced a bottle of Ten To One Rum on her head as she nailed twerking to the beat and slow whining?

Followers were in awe of the “Body Party” crooner’s sexiness. The singer’s husband, NFL star Russell Wilson, referenced the bottle of rum on Ciara’s head and wrote in the comments, “❤️ 👀 ❤️ see you later tonight after work hahaha 🤣 #TenToOne 🤣😉 .”

CiCi apparently became a “part-time partner” of the rum brand back in October, according to TMZ.

In the comments of The Shade Room’s repost of the clip, people referenced the 36-year-old mother of three’s infamous “prayer,” which Ciara has candidly said she believes snagged her Russell as her husband.

The Instagram users particularly highlighted that Russell must have been praying for Ciara too — especially considering the impressive and sexy moves she must bring to the bedroom. One user even wrote, “At this point, what is RUSSELL’S prayer? Lmaooooo.”

Others left comments like, “Nevermind the prayer, this how she got a Russell Wilson 😩😂😂👏🏽 ,” “Ik Russell be havin da time of his life,” “Baby #4 on the way 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ,” and “y’all still think it was the ‘prayer’ that got Russ 😩 ?”

Ciara’s sexy dance moves were reminiscent of the “Joro Challege” that took TikTok by storm this year and in 2020. On the platform, users from all over the world balanced items on their heads while whining their waists and twerking to Wizkid’s 2019 hit “Joro.”

Peep where Ciara might have gotten her inspiration by viewing some of the best Joro challenges down below.