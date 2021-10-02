MadameNoire Featured Video

Fizz and Omarion of B2K have made amends. During The Millennium Tour’s stop at The Forum in Los Angeles, Fizz came on stage and gave his fellow group member a sincere apology.

“I think it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t take this moment bro to publicly apologize to you,” he said. “I did some f***** s*** to my brother. I’m not proud of it, man. So I want to say humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil and dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

Fizz found himself in the midst of a scandal when he got into a relationship with Apryl Jones, the mother of Omarion’s two children. This not only caused friction in the group but after their relationship became public, B2K wasn’t involved on the second go-round of The Millennium Tour last year.

J-Boog opposed to their relationship due to it interfering with them being on tour together and ultimately getting money. On his Instagram Live in November 2019, he said put the blame of Fizz.

“Fizzle Pop ruined everything,” he said. “I wouldn’t say he ruined everything, but about 99 percent of it though.”

Jones explained to MadameNoire why she and Fizz saw that it was best for them to part ways.