Something that brings great joy and anticipation, no matter what is going on in the world, is the expectation of a new baby. A child and all the hopes you have for them makes for an exciting time, and when you’re a celebrity, it can be even more exciting because fans celebrate the good news with their favorites. This year, despite its ups and downs, brought plenty of baby news, from a first child for a couple we watched marry at first sight to a second child years and years after the first for one of our favorite pop divas. Hit the flip to get a rundown of who announced that they’re expecting, and who you can expect to hear some delivery announcements from soon.

Kelly Rowland

After revealing in October to the surprise of many that she was expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, Kelly Rowland has said carrying a baby at 39 has been much different than carrying son Titan, 6, years ago.

“My first trimester was a lot of me laying in the bed. It was not like that when I was pregnant at 33,” she said.

The star said she was initially concerned about having another baby, but her village reassured her that she would be just fine.

“I wondered ‘Do I have enough have enough love to share?’” she said. “I’m so grateful for my circle of women because I told them that was my concern and they were all like, ‘You guys are so ready.’”