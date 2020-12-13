MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Brandi Boyd and her husband, Marcus “Max Lux” Boyd, went viral last week after Brandi Boyd broadcasted a hostile argument between her and her husband via Instagram Live. The video sparked concern due to suspected physical abuse within their relationship. In the video, Brandi Boyd can heard telling her young children this was the “last time” they would see their father “beat on her.” Days after the disturbing video circulated on the internet, she revealed that she is pregnant with her third child. Boyd, who already has two children with her husband, uploaded a video of her receiving a ultrasound to social media.

Mr. and Mrs. Boyd have also denied that there is any physical abuse going on in their marriage. Brandi Boyd uploaded a video to Instagram showing off her arms, neck, legs and face to show that she didn’t have any bruises.

“I just want to take this time to thank everyone for your positive prayers and good energy,” she said in the video. “I’ve been praying and meditating and trying to get a hold on everything inside. I have no bruises, no marks on my neck, on my body. I’m okay…Nobody needs to ever be physical. And a lot of what was heard was only portions. There was more layers to things that was not on Live. I just want to say, at some point I have to realize that people are not being honest when they play the victim and there’s way more to the story and that’s left out.”

Max Lux also uploaded a video and admitted that they are both verbally abusive to each other.

“Verbal abuse has been on both sides of my relationship and it is wrong,” he said. “But I do not beat my wife. I do not beat my children. My children are all healthy and happy and spoiled because I don’t even discipline my children…The lies need to stop. Call it what it is. I was wrong for getting loud. Yes, I understand that but I don’t beat anybody. So, please I just ask that you give my family their space that we can reconcile our own problems within our family.”