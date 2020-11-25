Madamenoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Fantasia and her husband, Kendall Taylor. The pair recently announced that they are expecting a baby!

While appearing on Instagram Live, the couple shared that after experiencing some challenges while trying to conceive, they were able to get pregnant naturally.

“Keep trying and you will conceive,” Tasia said before standing up and revealing her baby bump.

“We having a baby, cuz,” Kendall said after kissing her belly. “Listen to me, a little Taylor baby on the way in these streets.”

Fantasia went on to say that she can finally be free after hiding her pregnancy from fans.

“Listen, I was trying to hide it as long as I could from y’all, but I can’t ever hide,” said Tasia. “Keep waiting on God. It was really starting to depress me and him. They said my tube was closed.

“They kept talking about in-vitro,” Kendall added. “They wanted to do artificial insemination. I was sitting in that doctor’s office like, ‘I hear what y’all saying, but I know what God showed me.'”

Tasia expressed that she is relieved that she no longer has to hide her pregnancy.

“Whew, now I can be free,” said the Grammy Award-winning singer. “Because, honey, I be over here struggling. Sleepy, nauseated.”

Kendall went on to offer encouragement to other families who may be experiencing fertility challenges.

“Don’t worry about what the doctors say. Don’t worry about what your husband says, or even your wife,” he said rubbing Tasia’s baby bump. “My wife was getting tired of the ups and downs and the let-downs. We think we pregnant and then I’d find her in the bathroom crying in the middle of the night. She was just like, ‘Babe, I can’t do this anymore.'”

Kendall went on to say that when Tasia was finally ready to give up, they conceived.

“She took like six tests,” he said.

“Yeah, I couldn’t believe it,” said Tasia. “I was like we’re done with this and then I started having all kinds of weird feelings. I took one test and I couldn’t believe it so I took six.”

Fantasia has two biological children — Zion and Dallas. She is also the stepmother of Kendall’s son, Treyshaun Taylor. This will be the couple’s first child together.