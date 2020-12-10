Christina Milian is expecting! The singer-turned-actress made the announcement via Instagram with a photo of herself and partner Matt Pokora, whose real name is Matthieu Tota, on the beach during sunset. In the image, Pokora is kissing Milian’s pregnant belly.

She captioned the photo, “You and Me +3 #morelove”

This is Milian’s third child and her second with Pokora.

Milian welcomed her daughter Violet with artist and producer The Dream in February of 2010. Milian and The Dream separated shortly after they were married and divorced in 2011.

Christina began dating Pokora, a French singer, in 2017. Their son, Isaiah, was born on January 20, 2020.

Now, less than 11 months later, the couple is welcoming their second child together and Milian’s third.

In similar news, Cassie Ventura and her husband Alex Fine are also welcoming their second child. The couple made the announcement shortly after their daughter Frankie celebrated her first birthday.

Cassie broke the news with a video of Frankie feeling her mother’s stomach and listening to the sound of her new sibling’s heartbeat with the ultrasound machine. Cassie captioned the video with two words: “Coming soon.”

Later, she shared a maternity shoot and she looks pretty far along.

You can check out pictures of Christina and Cassie’s families on the following pages.