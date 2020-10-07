Kelly Rowland Announces She’s Expecting Her Second Child

Kelly and Tim been getting it in. Lol. Singer Kelly Rowland told us this spring that she likes her mornings complete with coffee and sex. And apparently that practice has paid off in a big way.

Minutes ago, the former Destiny’s Child singer announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon.

Kelly revealed the new in an Instagram post of her on the cover of Women’s Health magazine.

According to Women’s Health, Kelly shared the news unexpectedly on a Zoom interview with the publication.

“Hold on, hold on, I’m just gonna do this,” she says at the top of our Zoom call, standing up suddenly. She turns sideways, her midsection positioned in view of the camera, then lifts the bottom of the hoodie to flash the new body she’s rocking: a baby bump that’s recently popped.”

Kelly shared that she and her husband had been talking loosely about adding to their family. The couple share a six-year-old son Titan. And then COVID happened. She says the decided, “Let’s see what happens.”

Kelly was surprised to learn that she got pregnant right away. Still, with everything that took and is still taking place this year: the pandemic, the racial uprising, etc, she was unsure about sharing.

“But you still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Rowland, who was in her fifth month of pregnancy at the time of the interview, shared that she feels good enough to exercise now.

“I am starting to exercise. I haven’t really been on it as much as I should but I’m feeling so good now that I’m able to. I feel like COVID kind of knocked me off of my flow a little bit. And I know how much just moving my body gives back to me so much and it’s my me time.”

Rowland shared that this pregnancy, she’s noticed that this child has been moving nonstop, so she’s nervous that this child is “going to give her a run for her money.”

Rowland says her son Titan is “thee most hype for the baby” and even chose a name for the child. “He literally talks to the baby all the time. He feels like it’s his baby. I’m letting him go with that, no problem.”

The feeling is mutual for the little one she’s carrying. Rowland says the baby physically responds every time Titan is around.

The expectant mother said that she was surprised to see how quickly her body changed with this pregnancy. She said she began showing at 3 months.

“I’m literally filming a movie, getting prepared for an album, doing photo shoots and this and that. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to get my life together. What am I going to do?’

While Rowland is excited about this news, she is also aware that there are people who have expectations for her.

“I was thinking, Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby!” she says. “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’”

Rowland shared that her voice changed during her first pregnancy and it might do the same again but she said she’s fully prepared “to scream her butt off” in order to get a note out.

Congratulations to Kelly, Tim and Titan!