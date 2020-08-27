Baby Fever!: Khadijah Haqq Expecting Third Baby With Husband Bobby McCray

Khadijah Haqq McCray, 37, and her husband Bobby McCray, 39, are about to be parents again after announcing their third pregnancy on social media!

The actress and social media influencer who is married to the former NFL player, shared the news via a ClearBlue pregnancy ad on Thursday.

“I’m pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home. I decided to use @ClearBlue because this has always been the most important result in my life. I love how their digital pregnancy test builds excitement by showing a countdown feature, assuring your answer is coming… And for me it displayed PREGNANT! No time for guessing, I need accuracy.

Thank you #ClearBlue for delivering this amazing news to myself, my family and friends!”

The couple married in July 2010 and are parents to a son named Christian, 10, and a daughter named Celine, 6. Bobby also has a 16-year-old son named Bobby Jr. from a previous relationship.

The well wishes poured in from Khadijah’s celebrity friends including Kim Zolciak, Tasha Smith and mom of her best friend Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner.

“CONGRATULATIONS ✨✨✨ You already know how happy my heart is for you! May the Lord continue to bless your beautiful family!!! Love you,” wrote friend Adrienne Bailon.

Khadijah’s pregnancy follows the birth of her twin sister Malika’s son Ace Flores. Malika, who shares Ace with rapper O.T. Genasis, announced her pregnancy last year.

Congratulations to the McCray family on their newest addition!