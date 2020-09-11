Greg And Deonna From MAFS Are Having A Baby!

Married at First Sight is such a wild ride. But because so many of us are so enamored to the idea of finding “the one,” we tune in season after season rooting for the strangers who become spouses. To be honest, most of the time it doesn’t work out—even when couples agree to stay together after decision day.

But for the people it does, we’re always excited for them.

And we’re especially excited for Greg Okotie and Deonna McNeil who recently announced that they’re expecting their first child.

The couple, who met during season 9 of the show, in Charlotte, shared the journey to conception on the “Married At First Sight’s Couples Cam.”

In a statement, they shared, “We are pregnant! It’s surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family! We are blessed to begin this new chapter and can’t wait to meet our little bundle of joy.”

This pregnancy announcement is the third one from this month. Ashley and Anthony (s5) and Danielle and Bobby (s7) are both pregnant with their second children.

There are already five MAFS babies walking around this world and now three more are on the way.

You can check out Greg and Deonna’s announcement on Instagram below.

If you missed the origins of Deonna and Greg’s love story, it’s currently streaming on Netflix so you should catch up, even though you know the outcome. Greg and Deonna were pretty chill. They seemed well adjusted, for the most part, and both were putting in the effort to make the union work. Deonna didn’t like to talk about feelings all the time. But apparently, when the cameras went away their love blossomed. So much so they’ve created a life.

Congratulations to these two!