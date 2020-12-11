MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Emily B’s daughter, Taina Williams,22, and rapper Herbert “G Herbo” Wright III, 25. According to the Chicago Tribune, the two are engaged to be married and expecting their first child together. Sadly, the revelation was not made by way of an engagement announcement or gender reveal party. Instead, the news was made public by Wright’s attorney, James Lawson, in virtual court Wednesday after the rapper pled “not guilty” to federal fraud charges.

As you may or may not have heard, Wright has been accused by Massachusetts prosecutors of participating in an alleged defrauding scheme that involved the utilization of stolen credit cards and accounts to obtain luxury goods such as private jets, designer puppies, and exotic car rentals over a four-year period. Charges include aggravated identity theft, aiding and abetting a larger fraud scheme, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, just to name a few.

Wright is currently allowed to remain free after posting a $75,000 bond; however, the terms of his bond requires that he obtain permission for state-to-state travel, which is ultimately how news of the couple’s impending marriage and pregnancy was made public. His attorney asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Katherine Robertson that Wright be permitted to travel back and forth from his Los Angeles and Chicago homes to New Jersey to be with his fiancée, whom he explained was four months pregnant. The request was granted; however, any travel related to performances will be handled on a case-by-case basis. If convicted, Wright faces up to six years in prison.

News of Williams’s pregnancy may not come as a shock to everyone. In October, fans began speculating that the social media influencer is expecting after noticing what they believed to be a small baby bump.

This will be Williams’s first child and Wright’s second. He also shares a toddler son with his ex-girlfriend, Ari Fletcher. Ironically, Fletcher has been named as a witness in the case. A first pregnancy can be an extremely emotional and anxiety-including time, so we most certainly empathize with the mom-to-be during what we imagine to be a highly stressful time.