People are concerned for the well-being of former Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Brandi Boyd after she took to Instagram Live and shared audio of what sounded like a domestic dispute with her husband.

The 36-year-old didn’t have her camera on, but her Instagram Live collected audio of husband Max Lux (born Marcus Boyd), also a former Love and Hip Hop Hollywood cast member, cursing at her and threatening her. One of the couple’s two children can be heard crying in the background as he tells her, “I’m about to f–k you up b—h.”

At one point, Brandi is heard telling her son to call the police, and remarks, “Last time y’all see him beat on me. You won’t have to see this ever again. I promise,” she said. “Never again will you see your mom get beat on.”

In response, Max says, “Bye, b—h.”

Blogger Fee from Gossip of the City shared the audio and you can see concerned Instagram users during the Live urging someone to call the police and asking if she’s okay.

Max ended up responding to the controversy defiantly, sharing a picture of himself holding a long gun, denying that he hit her and telling commenters that he can do what he pleases in his home. His Instagram page seems to have since gone private.

“First off f–k y’all I ain’t hit nobody u lame a– mfs,” he wrote. “second I’ll pop sh-t in my crib when ever the f–k I feel like in my 17 year old realationship [sic] eat a d–k chat n—as u wasn’t here from jump so fall back.”

Afterward, a message was posted to Brandi’s Instagram page also denying that he abused her, and instead, claiming she was actually the abuser.

“I am fine he didn’t touch me I was choking him and fighting him all he did was verbal abuse me back I am sorry for going live,” she wrote. “I did that to force us to take space knowing he wouldn’t want to argue on Live. Please pray for my family the devil is attacking so strong.”

However, there are people who have said that Max has access to her phone and was actually the one who posted the comment saying she was the aggressor. Despite all that, the audio definitely is scary. It sounds nothing like a man being attacked and defending himself from his wife. Instead, it sounds like man who has completely lost it scaring the hell out of his entire family.

While Max is a producer, Brandi has acted and dabbled in music as part of a rap duo called Queenz. However, she is most known for being a close friend of Brandy, Ray J and the Norwood family. She appeared as an advisor to Ray J on For the Love of Ray J, and she’s also known for being (or saying she is) the goddaughter of Whitney Houston. Fee from Gossip of the City has claimed that people in the industry, including Ray J, have known about violence in their marriage and haven’t said anything. But former Love and Hip Hop Hollywood cast mate Hazel E didn’t hold her tongue about the Instagram Live incident after asking Brandi to call her.

“There is a special place in HELL for men who want to beat on their women!” she said on her Instagram Stories. “B—h a– hoe a– p—y a– niccas. The emotional damage far out ways [sic] the physical. Lord please give my sisters strength who are experiencing Domestic Violence. My heart is so heavy right now.”

Brandi and Max were cast members on Season 2 and Season 3 of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood. They had their son Brandus in 2013 and daughter Princess Cadence in 2019 after having a miscarriage. Brandi has stated that Max also fathered a child outside of their relationship with a woman who was an extra on the series.