MadameNoire Featured Video

Christina Milian and Matt Pokora are not only expecting their second child together, but they are also reportedly celebrating being newlyweds.

According to French magazine Public, the couple wed on December 9 in Paris, just a day ahead of the actress and singer announcing that she was pregnant 10 months after welcoming son Isaiah. The news was shared in the December 11 issue of the magazine, where they had details about the nuptials. The couple reportedly married at the “town hall” in Paris, which is like a city hall. The ceremony was officiated by the current mayor of the arrondissement, or district, where they married. And in a description that was translated to English, Milian reportedly kept it simple with her attire for her big day, oping for a white satin dress. After the couple said “I do,” they enjoyed a celebratory lunch with loved ones at Les Jardins du Faubourg restaurant, which is owned by a friend of the pair.

Milian and Pokora have been together since 2017 after meeting in Saint-Tropez, France. Pokora, born Matthieu Tota, was born in Strasbourg and is a very popular singer in France. The couple split their time with their family, including Milian’s daughter Violet, between the country and in Los Angeles. Milian recently told us that she believed marriage was in the cards for them, but that they already were living a married life.

“We said we want to actually have our kids there at our wedding someday so I will let you know when that happens,” she said in November. “I’m sure I’ll put a little stunning video on my Instagram, like ‘He said yes’ or something like that. It’ll come. I feel like right now we’re married through life now, through kids.”

While the couple may not have felt the pressure to get to this point, there were some who didn’t hold back their feelings after she shared that baby number two was on the way. They felt that having yet another child without being married was not necessarily a good look for the actress. For example, when someone said that Milian getting pregnant again is what happens when you find “a good man” on The Shaderoom, a critic replied, “if he such a good man there should be no issue with getting married then having a child.” Others asked, “They married yet?” While an individual said “he better marry her.”

One baby was fine, but two, for some, was a breaking point in a life they’re not even living. While I get the idea of not giving boyfriends “husband privileges” and hoping other women will provide themselves with some assumed security and stability by being married, what difference does it make to us whether or not someone else gets married and then has children? They could still be left high and dry. An example of that would be Milian marrying ex-husband Terius “The-Dream” Nash, him cheating on her and then filing for divorce while she was pregnant with their daughter. What stability did that marriage actually provide her?

But Milian and Pokora did see value in making things official. Little did we know, they had already decided they wanted to marry for themselves and their growing family. They could have announced it loudly to quiet detractors, but the fact that they’ve kept all this to themselves is even better. They don’t care what people think because they’re genuinely happy, and as Milian said, they already felt like the family some believe only marriage could allow them to be. It’s a reminder that such blessings are for them and don’t require validation or applause from others. It’s also a reminder that we need to mind our business when it comes to what goes on in other people’s bedrooms and at the altar they choose or don’t choose to gather at. They are being the unproblematic pair they’ve been for all these years and living their lives for themselves and their family — now of five.