Ashley Darby Pregnant With Second Child

Ashley Darby’s family is growing. Tuesday, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Michael Darby.

The 32-year-old revealed the big news on Instagram, with a brief video presentation, which featured her husband and 14-month-old son, Dean Michael.

“There’s no hiding this big belly anymore!” she exclaimed. “We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.” #RHOP.”

The pair welcomed Dean last July after experiencing pregnancy loss.

“I’m overwhelmingly happy,” Ashley told People before adding that her excitement is helping her to cope with the not-so-fun parts of pregnancy such as “not sleeping and little aches and pains that come with motherhood.”

She went on to say that she is still enchanted by the presence of her first child after carrying him for nine months.

“Seeing this little being that was inside my body just a few weeks ago is just mesmerizing for me,” she said. “It’s so crazy how much he’s changed from when he was first born to even the second week.”

“He looked like me and now he looks more like Michael,” Ashley went on. “He’s a cutie!”

Since welcoming Dean last year, Ashley has been vocal about the challenges of new motherhood — including her battle with postpartum depression.

“I’ve dealt with quite a bit of postpartum depression after Dean was born, and I had a hard time seeing that it was going to be better in terms of feeling more comfortable with Dean being around people and not worrying that everyone or someone was gonna hurt my child,” Darby told The Daily Dish back in June. “It was the most crippling fear for me.”

Thankfully, Ashley has a strong support system. Congratulations to this family on their soon-to-be new addition.