15 Little Known Facts About Sleep

For many, sleep isn’t something you give much thought to. There are the lucky ones who put their heads down at night and pass out until it’s time to wake up. And then there are those who think those people are very lucky because for so many others, sleep is more complicated. No matter how you sleep, it’s one activity that we all have in common. But for something we all do, sleep is an activity few people know much about– yet it plays such a big role in your health.

Some people just accept a little sleep deprivation as a part of life. They hate the mornings because they always feel terrible during them. They associate the sound of the alarm with a lot of pain, as their body begs them to go back to sleep. They drink a big coffee or energy drink and say, “That’s life.” But, it probably shouldn’t be treated so casually. Sleep is a powerful healer. And not getting enough of it is associated with chronic conditions and many health problems. Don’t sleep on the topic of sleep. Here are little known facts about this important activity.

You can’t adjust to the night shift

If you work a night job, have for years, and still haven’t adjusted to the sleep schedule, you aren’t alone. Research shows that the body isn’t mean to adjust to this schedule. No matter how long you live it, your body believes the daytime is for work and the nighttime is for sleep. For this reason, shift workers tend to struggle with performance issues and grogginess while working, and insomnia during their sleep hours.