Don’t Let Your Divorce Harm Your Career

It’s never convenient to get a divorce, but if you have a career, getting a divorce can especially turn your world upside down and make it difficult to carry out life in a normal manner.

The terrible double-edged sword can be that, while one’s career might be the one thing they hope to rely on for satisfaction and purpose after a divorce, their divorce could be the thing that hurts that very same career. A study at Dartmouth University found that divorce is the second most stressful event in a person’s life, right after the death of a spouse. It’s no surprise the two follow each other as divorce is, in a way, the death of a relationship. Even the “easy” divorces are impossibly painful and it’s unreasonable to think your divorce won’t impact every other area of your life.

Research has found that women are at a higher risk than men for loss of income and even poverty following divorce. So protecting your career after this life event is critical. Furthermore, for many, their career is also their passion and purpose, so keeping your divorce from harming your career is also important. I spoke to Aria Craig, blended family expert and best-selling author of “The Single Mother Diaries” book series on Amazon on how to keep your divorce from impacting your career. Here’s her advice.

Brace for impact

While one might hope her personal life wouldn’t interfere with her job at all, it’s unrealistic to expect that when going through something as impactful as a divorce. Accepting there will be some disruption is important. “If you see that it is becoming an issue for you to the point that you can’t even stay focused, or you’re seeing you’re having to take off more time to handle the situation, it might be a good idea to talk to your manager.”