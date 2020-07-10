15 Purchases That Boost Productivity

With many of us still working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we could probably all use a little help being more productive. It’s just too easy to get distracted at home. Something always calls your name. The dishwasher needs to be emptied. The mail needs to be opened. Your partner or roommate is playing music or watching TV. Your dog is doing something cute. You want to hang up that painting. The home is full of things to keep us busy all day, which is one of the reasons the commercial office space exists. No distractions. Everything there is related to work – well, except for when it’s someone’s birthday in the break room. But now, we’re home. We need help focusing. You know the saying “You have to spend money to make money?” That doesn’t just apply to things like equipment for your business, or a loan. It can also apply to simpler things that just help you stay productive. Here are purchases that can boost productivity.

A whiteboard

If you need visual reminders, then having your to-do list somewhere on your phone, or your appointments and bigger projects somewhere in your Gcal, isn’t very helpful. A whiteboard lets you keep track of the important stuff on a big surface, with dry erase markers, that’s right in your face. And, the nice thing is that when you finish a task, you can just erase it.