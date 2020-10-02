Niko Khale’s “Heart Is Broken” Over Keyshia Cole Split; 11 Other Celeb Breakups In 2020 We’re Trying To Get Over

While Keyshia Cole seems to be moving on with no problem after her split from boyfriend Niko Khale (and the official end of her marriage to Daniel “Boobie” Gibson), Khale admitted he’s not unaffected by the end of their relationship.

In a brief exchange screenshot by blog Ice Cream Convos, a follower of Khale’s encouraged him to try and work through things with Cole and stop “tryna pretend that y’all don’t still love each other.”

Khale, who is a budding singer, responded with a rhyme of sorts, saying, “My heart is broken. My mind is open. My times approachin.”

We’re not sure if that means he’s hopeful about his next love story or if he desires to patch things up with Cole, but hey, good luck to them both.

Cole and Khale were an item since 2017, and they welcomed a son, Tobias, in 2019 before breaking up this year.

As we previously reported here, a Twitter user tried to accuse Cole of not being able to maintain her relationships after news of the breakup. She made it clear that that’s not true.

“See that’s where y’all got me f–ked up at,” she wrote. “A N—a don’t kno how to KEEP me … RESPECFULLY sus.”

Hell, she already has new suitors taking to social media vying for her affections, so she must do alright for herself.

The pair definitely seemed like they had a strong love connection, so it was disappointing to hear that they called it quits. However, they’re not alone in deciding that they want to finish out this rough year single — or at least, not with the person they were once with. Hit the flip to check out 11 other couples whose splits we’re still trying to get over.

