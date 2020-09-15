For Real This Time: Cardi B Quietly Files For Divorce From Offset

Could it really be over between Cardi B and husband Offset?

The “WAP” rapper reportedly filed for divorce from her Migos-rapping husband after just shy of three years of marriage. According to Hollywood Unlocked, who reached out to Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia, the state where the couple have resided, it was confirmed that a divorce petition was filed by her under Belcalis Almanzar v. Kiari Cephus. The divorce seems to be a “contested” one, which means she, Offset or both parties disagree on an aspect of their divorce.

Hollywood Unlocked pointed out that Cardi recently posted an Instagram Story that read, “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time,” with the caption, “It’s time.”

The couple aren’t new to having the ups and downs of their marriage played out in public. After Offset got himself caught up in a situation in 2018 where he was propositioning women who weren’t Cardi for sex, she let everyone know via Instagram that she wanted out of the relationship — hence the title saying she “quietly” ended her marriage this time.

“I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for a hot minute now,” she said in a video at the time. “We’re really good friends and we’re really good business partners … we’ve got a lot of love for each other but things just having been working out between us for a long time.”

“And it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore,” she added.

But Offset would go on to try and fight for the marriage, doing so with grandiose public displays, including interrupting one of her performances to take the stage and beg for her forgiveness. With Cardi never officially filing, the couple would go on to reunite in 2019 and seemingly work through their issues. She explained how she was able to move forward with him in VOGUE for the January 2020 issue.

“Everybody has issues,” she said. “I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

“He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most,” she added. “Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a– if you cheat on me.”

It’s unclear what’s behind her filing as she cites “irreconcilable” differences. We do know though, as previously mentioned, that infidelity has been a problem on Offset’s part. Whatever the reason this time, she’s filed her petition and it seems she’s serious about wanting to move on. There has been no comment from the star or Offset just yet on the matter.

The couple share daughter Kulture, 2. Cardi is seeking primary physical and legal custody of the child, as well as child support from Offset.