Have Keyshia Cole and Niko Khale Called It Quits?

There are only two things that cause celebrities to delete pictures of their significant other from their social media profiles. Either they’re going for a new look and aesthetic on the page or they’ve broken up.

And more often than not, it’s the latter instead of the former.

We fear this might be the case between artists Keyshia Cole, 37, and her boyfriend and father of her child Niko Khale, 23.

While neither have made an official announcement about the state of their relationship, they’ve erased one another from their pages and have unfollowed one another on Instagram.

In fact, Keyshia has deleted all but three photos from her page.

What remains are three videos of her singing, including one from 2019 with a caption that reads, “Never get so comfortable in pain that you forget happiness is still an option! #IssaWord Shout out to EVERYONE tryna heal from things UNSPOKEN!..”

And a recent change in Cole’s bio provided more ammunition to the separation rumors.

Cole wrote, “Choosing to be happy EVERYDAY! Proud Mother of @daniel_gibsonjr and @tobiaskhale.”

As for Niko, there is still an image of Keyshia on his page, but its in promotion of his song, “Yo Eye.” Otherwise, the only images and video that speak to his relationship with the R&B singer are those of the son they share together and her oldest child Daniel, who she shares with former NBA player Daniel Gibson Sr.

The relationship between the two has always been met with a raised eyebrow considering their 15-year age difference.

And while some people questioned it, last year Cole shared that it was Khale’s mind—particularly his lyrical content that impressed her the most.

“I was on Instagram, and I saw this guy, who had done a kind of remix to my song, ‘Let it go.’ the lyrics, I was just like, I really be feeling like that, like I feel his lyrics, and then I just went to iTunes and checked him out, listened to some more of his lyrics and everything like that, and the more I listened the more I liked it. And at that time, at that very moment, I was going through a lot, you know what I’m saying, and just no good guys, just dogs, you know what I’m saying, like I jus couldn’t deal with it anymore, I was over it, and I was just like, I wonder if he really feel the way he say he feel in his lyrics, because if it is, I need to hurry up and get him before somebody else do.”

Time will tell what happened to them. But we’re sure it will come out.