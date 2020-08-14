Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson Reach A Divorce Settlement After Nearly Six Years Of Separation

Keyshia Cole has lived a whole new life since she separated from her husband Daniel “Boobie” Gibson back in 2014.

She found herself in new relationships. She had a whole child. But still, her divorce from Gibson was just recently finalized.

According to The Blast, Gibson and Cole just reached a settlement in their nearly three-year divorce battle and six years since they initially separated.

Cole and Gibson married in 2011 after welcoming their son, Daniel Gibson Jr. They had another ceremony in Hawaii which was filed for BET on September 2011. Sadly, by March 2014 Cole announced in an interview that the two had separated. Three years later, she ended the marriage officially by filing for divorce in September 2017.

Since then, she started dating fellow artist Niko Hale, with whom she also had a son in August 2019.

In the divorce petition, Cole requested joint legal and physical custody of their son. Gibson Sr. responded months later. Still, the case would drag on for years despite Cole stating publicly that she wanted it finalized.

This past December, a judge ordered that the two show up in court. The judge had apparently tired of the length of the divorce proceedings. He sent documents stating, “This is your FOURTH and FINAL NOTICE. The judge threatened to fine the former couple if they didn’t show up for their court date.

Months later, they were able to reach a settlement covering the division of their marital property, custody, and support.