Someone Tried To Tell Keyshia Cole She Doesn’t Know How To Keep A Man And She Responded: “Y’all Got Me F–ked Up”

Keyshia Cole would like you to know that she has a type.

The 38-year-old posted on Twitter on Monday that she’s noticed a pattern when it comes to the men she seems to be attracted to.

“I love a chocolate summN,” she wrote. “I’ve noticed.”

“I also love a kind man,” she said. “I’ve noticed.”

When her followers chimed in, telling her that the “Darker the berry, sweeter the juice,” she responded “My sentiments exactly.”

And while it was all fun and positive girl talk on her page at first, things took a turn for the “Heaven Sent” singer when someone told her that for the type of men she likes, “you still don’t know how to keep one.”

Cole responded to the party pooper by letting them know it’s the other way around in her relationships.

“See that’s where y’all got me f–ked up at,” she wrote. “A N—a don’t kno how to KEEP me … RESPECFULLY sus.”

She also responded to people who told her that perhaps she needed to rethink her “type.” One fan told her that they were going to force themselves to try something different because the men they thought were their type weren’t working. Cole made it clear she isn’t changing a thing about who and what she likes.

“You don’t have to force yourself to do anything,” she said. “Relearn if need be … but naw. I like what I like.”

All of this comes amid rumors that she and partner Niko Khale have called it quits. She no longer has photos of him on her page (she seems to have deleted most of her posts in general), and the last one he has of her standing on his page was posted in February. When rumors first started about the pair ending their relationship, people noticed that the two don’t follow one another anymore on Instagram.

Her type revelation also comes after Cole and ex-husband Daniel “Boobie” Gibson finalized their divorce, three years after she initially filed. She celebrated, and is officially back on the market it seems.

Hit the flip to see if Cole has really been true to her type, and who she has been linked to (rumor and fact) in the past:

Chink Santana

There was a rumor that Keyshia Cole was romantically involved with producer Chink Santana at a time when fellow singer Ashanti was also rumored to have been involved with him. Such claims created some alleged drama between the women. That situation was said to be the inspiration behind them collaborating on the track “Woman to Woman.”