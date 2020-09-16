MMA Fighter Anthony Taylor Tried To Publicly Shoot His Shot With Keyshia Cole And She Responded: “Right Now Isn’t The Time”

Keyshia Cole just finalized her divorce and already, men are publicly vying for her affections.

The 38-year-old singer and mother of two shared a gorgeous photo of herself this week, and it garnered lots of attention, including from MMA fighter Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor.

The 31-year-old LA-based fighter hit the star’s comment section, asking her out on a date.

“I would be honored if you go on a date with me❤️”

Cole didn’t respond, though. So Taylor took things up a notch and shared a video asking for the chance to go on a date with the singer, posting it through The Shaderoom.

“Hey, I’m Anthony Taylor. I’m stepping into The Shaderoom shooting my shot at Keyshia Coles,” he said, adding an “S” to her last name. “I would love to know if you would like to go out to dinner, or possibly a hike. Let me know. Looking forward to the answer.”

Cole would see the video, and this time, she offered a response. She politely declined — for now.

“I would love to have someone … but right now isn’t the time,” she said in The Shaderoom comments. “I need to focus on this new music, it’s GRIND TIME. But this was really sweet..”

Taylor, not one to be deterred by a setback (he has seven wins and five losses on his MMA record), let her know he would be ready whenever she was.

“I’LL WAIT FOR YOU!” he responded. “I’m patient !!!”

While some people thought he was coming on too strong, there were a number of individuals who said Cole could be missing out on her Russell Wilson. She didn’t completely shut the door on the idea, though.

However, for the record, Cole recently stated that she has a certain type.

“I love a chocolate summN,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve noticed.”

“I also love a kind man. I’ve noticed,” she added.

While Taylor definitely doesn’t fall in the chocolate “summN” category, he does seem kind. Maybe he’ll get his chance to show her that soon enough.

Cole just got out of a relationship with Niko Khale. The two split during the summer after dating since 2017. They share a son named Tobias, 1. She was previously married to Daniel “Boobie” Gibson, tying the knot in 2011 and just finalizing their divorce in 2020.