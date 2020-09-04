Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Requesting Nearly $2 Million A Month In Temporary Support

There’s a new development in the preliminary divorce proceedings between Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young.

According to TMZ, Young just filed legal documents asking for temporary spousal support while the two await the final divorce settlement.

Young is requesting $1,936,399 a month in temporary spousal support. But that’s not the end of it. She is also requesting $5 million in lawyer fees. Young filed for divorce two months ago.

TMZ believes the move speaks to the fact that the two are in for a “contentious and bitter” divorce battle because the two already have a prenup on file.

Sources close to the estranged couple tell TMZ, nothing has changed between the two of them since Young filed for divorce in June. They claim Young still lives in their Malibu home and has access to all the cars, personal chefs and other luxuries.

The sources claim that Dre has intention of pushing back against Young’s demands, because he doesn’t believe she need anywhere near that amount because her lifestyle hasn’t changed. Dre is still paying all of her bills and therefore won’t need the temporary support.

As we reported earlier, Nicole filed documents contesting the prenup the couple have on file saying that she signed the document in 1996, under duress. She claims two years into their marriage, he told her that he was ashamed he ever asked her to sign it.

Dr. Dre’s net worth is estimated at $800 million denies that he ever tore up the prenup and he wants it enforced.

The couple, who married on May 25, 1996, share two adult children, a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly.