“You Different”: Meek Mill’s Attempt At Wishing A Heartfelt Happy Birthday To Girlfriend Milan Left Much To Be Desired

Sunday was the birthday of designer Milan Harris, the creator of Philadelphia-based boutique and fashion brand Milano Di Rouge. She received a lot of love from followers and fans. One very important person in her life who wanted to share a special message in honor of her birthday was rapper Meek Mill.

The “Going Bad” MC is the boyfriend of Harris and the father of her unborn child. On Sunday, he shared a photo of himself cozied up with the beauty. While the image was cute, the message posted was very unique. The rapper’s attempt at showing Harris some public love got a mixed reaction from women fans who called his sentiments “dry.”

“Happy bday @iammilanrouge,” he wrote. “You different so that’s the way I’m having it wit you! Got you the best #pregnancybouncebackkit lol #yeahimlovingthat”

Pregnancy bounce back kit?

Anyway, she loved the birthday note, replying to his IG post with “Thank you baby.” But other outspoken individuals responded to the message by saying, “Dat was weak sis.”

“Caption weak as hell” said one commenter.

“You could’ve went harder on the caption lol” said another, “while another person wrote, “This wasn’t enough for me I need a more heart felt caption for a birthday.”

All that being said though, the message made Milan happy, and really, that’s all that matters.

Milan and Meek have been friends for some time. He is a big fan of Milano de Rouge and they’re both Philly natives. They have been dating, at the least, since 2019, though she initially denied they had anything romantic going on.

“Meek supports Milano and I support Meek,” she said during a radio interview. “That’s my friend.”

But the story changed when she revealed she was pregnant back in February, and the rapper confirmed that the baby was his. She is due very soon. He, interesting enough, shared the news after an ugly back and forth with ex Nicki Minaj on Twitter, telling fans, “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish. Ima exit.”

After that, the couple went public on Valentine’s Day, with Milan sharing a photo of her lying in his lap while they watch TV with the caption, “Ima tell my grandkids that ‘we started out as close friends.'” He shared this with the message, “A few bosses”:

Warm and gushy clearly isn’t his thing. Nevertheless, it works for them.