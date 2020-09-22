Ray J Admits He Blindsided Princess With Divorce, Already Second-Guessing Filing: “I Want To Be With My Family”

While continuing his 2020 divorce tour, Ray J stopped by The Real to speak to the ladies about the state of his relationship with Princess Love. During the conversation, the “One Wish” singer was asked about rumors that he didn’t notify Princess before choosing to file to end his marriage.

“No I didn’t,” he said, to which a confused Garcelle Beauvais responded, “Why?” That’s when Ray said a whole lot of things that as whole, didn’t really add up to much.

“Well, I mean, again, when you’re in your own relationship, sometimes you do things spontaneously. Sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes,” he said. “I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or I made a mistake — but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know. I have every right to just not know and still just try and figure it out. But again, I feel like, if me and her could just be in our own little world together, and just live in our world as opposed to this world outside of it, you know, we’ll just be in a better place.”

Loni Love stepped in to recommended counseling to Ray J, considering that he sounded unsure about what he wanted to do in the end. He said he initially found counseling to be “a hustle” but was open to the idea. She asked him if he wanted to get back with Princess.

“I mean, I just, I want to be with my family,” he responded.

Jeannie Mai, who knows what it’s like to go through a tough public divorce, helped make it plain that there’s a difference between wanting your family and actually wanting to make a healthy marriage work.

“Yes, but I want to know do you want to be married?” she asked. “The kids yes, but you have to have a happy family from a happy, stable, loyal marriage. Do you want a happy, stable, loyal marriage? That’s the happy family part.”

“Yes! Yes! Yes! Don’t beat me,” he joked in response.

At this point, the question is, what does Princess want? As previously mentioned, she was the one who initially filed for divorce from Ray, but withdrew her petition in July to try and make things work. So to find out that he filed online with the rest of us and then to watch him talk about it with everyone else has to be vexing.

Princess isn’t the first person to be blindsided by their partner choosing to end their marriage. Hit the flip for 10 other couples whose divorce was a shock to one of the two parties.

Aryn Drake-Lee Williams

Jesse Williams shocked a lot of people when he filed for divorce from his wife Aryn in 2017 after five years of marriage, two kids and more than a decade together. She said that while it was tough, the divorce filing was a “blessing in disguise.”

“I resisted this for the last 10 years, having a public profile, and then I got dragged into it against my will. It was possibly my worst nightmare,” she said in 2019. “And then it played out, and now I’m better off for it.”