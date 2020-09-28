Uncle Luke’s Wife Files For Divorce After 12 Years Together, And He’s Heartbroken: “It’s Mind-Boggling, Hurtful, And A Total Surprise”

While Uncle Luke, born Luther Campbell, may be known for his booty-shaking music, giving the impression that he was going to be a life-long ladies’ man, the former 2 Live Crew leader has been happily married for 12 years — until now.

The rapper’s wife, Kristin Thompson, has filed for divorce, doing so back in July. In a statement to The New York Post, the 59-year-old shared that he didn’t see it coming.

“It’s mind-boggling, hurtful, and a total surprise. I never intended to get married to get divorced,” he said, “That’s not in my DNA nor my family’s history. I believe in the sacred vows, for better or worse, but I have to respect her decision.”

The “It’s Your Birthday” rapper said he was especially blindsided by the move because he hasn’t cheated or mistreated Thompson.

“Under no circumstances was there any infidelities nor verbal or physical abuse by me,” he said, “I am now trying to make peace with her decision as best as I can. It will take time. The most important focus for me now is our son and being the best parent I can in this situation.”

I think we all know that you don’t have to beat on someone or cheat on them to not necessarily be the best partner. Also, sometimes people just fall out of love. But only his estranged wife can speak to what motivated her to walk away from the relationship.

As he mentioned, the couple share a son and have been married since 2008. Thompson filed for divorce just two days shy of their twelfth anniversary. The family was also featured on his 2008 VH1 series, Luke’s Parental Advisory.

Although he’s heartbroken about the abrupt end to his marriage, Campbell made it clear that he doesn’t plan on going through any ugly divorce proceedings, for the sake of their child.

“Please understand this is not a nasty split, so I would ask all who are aware, not to speak on our personal lives and respect our privacy by staying positive for our son’s sake,” he said.

This was Campbell’s first marriage. Aside from his son with Thompson, he has six other children from five past relationships.