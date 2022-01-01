MadameNoire Featured Video

Three-year-old Kaavia James seems like she’s going into 2022 just as precocious and “shady” as she came into 2021.

On the toddler’s Instagram account, run by her parents Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, Kaavia is looking pretty preoccupied in a recently posted clip as she talks on a walkie-talkie with another child.

Because the toddler on the other line is speaking gibberish, Kaavia simply replies, “Okay byeeeeee,” before hanging up.

The message on the video reads, “Why I don’t answer my phone,” while the caption hilariously added, “As per my last email of 2021, TEXT ME!”

Over the years, Kaavia has warmed our hearts and made us laugh as we’ve gotten to know her. She’s definately lived up to her nickname, “Shady Baby.”

Whether it’s the parents or the kids, sometimes we just can’t help letting out our inner “Shady Baby.” Peep the fun roundup we created to close out the year down below!

Kulture Telling Mom Cardi B She Wants A Baby Sister

Cardi B shared a video in November of Kulture reacting to her three-month-old sibling being a boy instead of a baby girl. In the clip, Kulture repeatedly tells Cardi she wants a baby sister.

Despite the “Up” rapper gently reminding her daughter that their family’s latest addition is a baby boy, Kulture doubled down with: “No, a baby sister.”

