Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena haven’t been on the best of terms since they publicly declared that getting married was one of their biggest mistakes in 2020. Mena has been open about feeling alone during her second pregnancy and after giving birth to their son, Brian Legend. Samuels even accused Mena of trying to keep him out of the delivery room and sought legal support to ensure he would be allowed to be present. Mena also accused him of cheating on her “numerous times” and admitted to destroying some of his possessions out of anger.

On Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, the estranged couple has no choice but to face each other as they vacation with stars from other cities. In the latest episode, they had a heated discussion after Mena accused Samuels of abandoning their family and later had a heart-to-heart when Mena offers Samuels a shoulder to cry on after he tells her he isn’t sure “what’s wrong with him.”

“In the end we have two babies and they’re meant to be here,” Mena told him. “We can’t fail them. You know what I’m saying? That’s why I said we should take the relationship off of the table and let’s focus on being parents and how we are gonna do this.”

“Yeah but I feel like I don’t want to lose you,” Samuels replied.

After telling Mena he feels like he doesn’t have anyone to talk to, she reassured him that she’s always there to lend her ear but he “counts her out.” They then shared a teary-eyed embrace and Samuels told her “I’m sorry for anything I’ve done to hurt you.”

Mena filed for divorce from Samuels in May citing irreconcilable differences but they seemed to be on better terms in November while Mena celebrated her 34th birthday. The mother-of-three was all smiles when Samuels gifted her a diamond-encrusted Patek Philippe watch.

Watch Mena and Samuels’ conversation below.