Cardi B and Offset’s three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari shared her thoughts about her parents’ latest addition to their family — her two-month-old baby brother.

On Twitter, Cardi posted Kulture’s reaction video after a fan tweeted the “Up” rapper and asked, “What was Kulture’s reaction when you told her were having another baby & that it was a boy?”

In the clip, Kulture adorably repeats the fact that she wants a baby sister. After Cardi gently reminded her firstborn, “Yeah, but it’s a boy,” Kulture doubled down with, “No, a baby sister.”

In another tweet that asked how Kulture liked being a big sister overall, Cardi responded, “She loves it. Only gets sad when she wants to play but the baby needs silence to sleep.”

Both fan tweets included #AskCardiAMAs. They were amongst a slew of others with the same hashtag that the rapper received before she hosted the American Music Awards over the weekend.

Interestingly, when another fan asked for details on the name of Cardi’s two-month-old son — particularly whether the child’s name is as unique as his sister’s — the mother of two simply said, “You will find out soon.”

Cardi and husband Offset welcomed their son in September, after announcing that they were expecting baby number two at the BET Awards over the summer.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently explained that becoming a mom of two has been quite an adjustment for her family during an interview with Good Morning America.

“It’s a little bit — it’s a lot,” Cardi told GMA. “I just have to divide my time with both, because my daughter, she gets a little bit territorial sometimes.”

When discussing Offset’s approach to the kids, she added, “He is definitely hands on. Sometimes he just gets too hands on, I be like — listen, I got it.”

Even though Cardi stays at the top of her game when it comes to her career, the rapper frequently shares how important motherhood has become for her.

Who knows — maybe Kulture will still get the baby sister she wants.

