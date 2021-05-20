MadameNoire Featured Video

In a post to her over 3.7 million TikTok followers, Gabrielle Union recently shared a cute clip of her and Dwanye Wade’s two-year-old daughter Kaavia James unboxing a gift that clearly anyone would want to get regardless of their age — a Valentino purse.

Nicknamed the “Shady Baby,” Kaavia threw no shade at her mom as she unboxed and later flaunted her new high-end gift. Contextualizing the clip with a message on the screen that read, “Kaavia reacts to her first Valentino purse,” Union recorded as the excited toddler opened up the small Valentino labeled box before she adorably said, “Whoa, it’s a dress!” — mistaking the luxury purchase’s silk drawstring protective bag as a piece of clothing and the gift itself.

With a little bit of help, when Kaavia did actually get to the bag she gasped with surprise as she relized it was a purse. After giving her best shot at trying to pronounce the bag’s designer label — being prompted by her mom with, “Can you say Valentino?” — Kaavia strutted through the room with her new purse. Excitedly, she held the bag by its handle at the top and exclaimed, “I’m a doctor!”

Now if you’re wondering, Valentino’s website noted that the stunning purse the two-year-old unboxed in the TikTok — a Small Alcove Handbag In Grainy Calfskin — is priced at $3,790 USD. That being said, Union isn’t the only celebrity mom who’s been known to drop a pretty penny in order to give their young daughter a timeless and stylish purse — which in this instance is an investment piece.

If you recall, Cardi B and Offset made headlines last July when the Migos rapper gave their two-year-old daughter Kulture a pink Birkin bag for her birthday. At that time, the gift caused quite a stir online with some questioning whether a Birkin was an appropriate gift for a child and if Kulture was old enough to appreciate the purse’s value.

At the end of the day, a parent shouldn’t be faulted for wanting to keep their child in the best their money can buy — regardless of the designer and/or brand. Read more and Gabby and Kaavia here.