Rumor has it that Khloe Kardashian’s ex, NBA player Tristian Thompson, has fathered his third child with his formerly Houston, Texas-based personal trainer.

The woman, Maralee Nichols, claims Tristian got her pregnant back in March after a fling, according to TMZ. Allegedly, it was around the time baller was in her city that month celebrating his 30th birthday.

Maralee, 31, gave birth to the child today, Dec. 3, according to Us Weekly. Documents acquired by The Daily Mail explain that she’s filed a paternity lawsuit and is now suing Tristan, 30, for child support and reimbursement for her medical expense and pregnancy-related costs.

While everything and anything we ever hear about Tristan is messy, the tea on this news is that he was apparently still dating Khloe at the time of his alleged sexual encounters with Maralee. While he claims he and the personal trainer only hooked up twice on the same night, Maralee’s lawyers say her and Tristian’s entanglement started about five months before he went to Houston for his birthday and that it kept going after that too.

Maralee now reportedly lives in Los Angeles — but Tristian is allegedly requesting that her legal case against him be moved back to Texas instead of moving forward in California.

Maralee also claims that Tristian asked her to get an abortion, then offered $75,000 in hush money since he was still dating Khloe at the time and he didn’t want the story to get out.

According to Page Six, Maralee has apparently filed to submit text messages between her and the Sacramento Kings player showing Tristian’s desire for her to terminate her pregnancy. He also reportedly said he had no plans on being involved in the child’s life.

Although he denied sending the texts to Maralee in legal documents, the baller acknowledged that his “contact information is present” in the messages.

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all,” one of Tristian’s alleged messages to Maralee read. “Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money, it’s completely wrong.”

“You are aware that I’m retiring after this season,” he reportedly told her. “So in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly [for] someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

For the record, Tristan also has a child with a model named Jordan Craig.

He and Khloe officially broke up in May after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed that she and the NBA star hooked up. Since then, Tristian and Khloe have seemingly been able to amicably co-parent their three-year-old daughter, True.

Since Tristan has a rich history of publicly humiliating Khloe with his serial cheating, people on Twitter have been saying everything you’d expect about this latest addition to the pair’s saga.

