After more than a fair share of drama that played out on social media, Erica Mena safely delivered her second child with estranged husband Safaree Samuels.

The parents welcomed a son. Safaree shared the news via Instagram, writing, “MR. Straittt jr is here!”

In his Instagram stories, Safaree shared an image of the boy’s hand wrapped around his father’s finger. He captioned it: “Another me, that’s all the world needed.”

While Mena hasn’t said anything publicly about the birth, Samuel’s posts is significant because he didn’t think he would be allowed to be present for the moment.

In May, he petitioned the courts to allow him to be there for the birth of their child because he believed Erica would do her best to bar him from the room.

Mena shared that she and her doctor should be the one to decide if Samuels should be allowed in the room.

The circumstances of the delivery and what it might have taken for him to be present is unknown, but hopefully, he was granted access to this space with Erica’s consent.

In May, Mena filed for divorce from Samuels after less than two years of marriage. In the divorce documents Mena requested primary physical custody of their daughter Safire and was willing to share joint legal custody.

Samuels rejected the idea of Erica having sole physical custody. In documents he filed, Samuels stated that he wanted consistent and unsupervised visits with his children as he believes that is in their best interest.

This is the second child for Samuels and Mena’s union and the third for Mena. The former couple welcomed their 1-year-old daughter in 2020, not even a year after they tied the knot. Mena also shares a 14-year-old son with rapper Raul Conde, a member of Fat Joe’s Terror Squad.