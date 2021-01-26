MadameNoire Featured Video

During the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop Unlocked, Erica Mena claimed husband Safaree Samuels had some shocking things to say about whether or not the two would have any more children. As seen in the video, Safaree’s allegedly not willing to add another child into their family unless it’s carried via surrogate because according to Erica, he felt she “got too big” during her pregnancy with their first child together, Safire.

In the clip, Love & Hip Hop cast members are virtually discussing topics related to the show, all from their respective homes. When it’s time to discuss how things are going between Erica and Safaree, the topic of whether the two will have another child immediately came up. When speaking for the couple, Yung Joc said, “Somebody wants to have more babies and somebody don’t.”

Safaree then attempted to clarify things by saying Erica was constantly being reminded of how much she wanted another baby every time she looked at Safire, who is now almost one years old. That’s when Erica quickly interjected, revealing information on conversations the couple has had regarding the possibility of future children.

“But tell them why you don’t want another one,” Erica said. Exposing what Safaree’s reasoning was, she continued, “cause I got ‘too big’ during my pregnancy.”

After receiving some flack from the cast about allegedly saying that to his wife, Safaree was quick to defend himself. He said Erica was making up her claim and that he never made those comments to her.

“You say it all the time,” she interjected again. “You mentioned my stomach afterwards. You said, ‘You got too big, I got too big. I don’t want to be fat, again.’ That’s what you said.”

“And then not only that,” Erica continued later in the clip, “He waits until after we get married to say that he don’t want more kids. You knew that I want more kids.”

The couple wasn’t able to come to any type of resolution before the clip ended. After opting to call his wife “perfect” instead of offering her an apology, Erica looked to Safaree and said she couldn’t be that perfect if the TV personality didn’t want to have any more kids with her. In response, Safaree offered her a more positive possibility for their future, even if it wasn’t the one she was looking for.

“I would love to,” he said. “Just let someone else carry it.”

Wrapping up the clip, Erica replied, “I’m not Kim Kardashian.”

Even though the couple got married back in late 2019, they have definitely gone through some rough patches as they’ve tried to make their relationship work over the years. Most notably, Safaree cheated on Erica before they were married, an action he regretted. The couple has also been know to air out some of their other dirty laundry and quarrel online. Still, their shared love for each other and their family has always seemed to bring them back together. Hopefully, some more children in the mix, whoever delivers them, will help keep their love-fest going.