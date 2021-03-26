MadameNoire Featured Video

A couple of months ago, Halle Berry shared that her $16,000 child support payments were extortion. She shared that on Instagram after one of her fans reminded folks that Gabriel Aubry, the father of her 13-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, called her the N-word.

Now, it seems that Berry is a little closer to being loosed of those financial ties.

According to The Daily Mail, after she renegotiated the terms of her child support payments, she now only pays $8,000 to Aubry after she had been paying $16,000 since 2014.

According to The Blast, Berry will pay retroactive support of $85,000 and Aubry’s legal fees which total $5,000.

Berry will pay for Nahla’s school tuition and health insurance as she has been doing. If her annual income exceeds $1.95 million, she will owe Aubry additional support.

Going forward, the two co-parents agreed to settle any further custody or child support matters with a private judge so as to avoid the normal court system.

They’ve also arranged to share annual income information with one another.

Berry stated that the laws, as they stand today, allow for people to abuse the system by collecting more money than needed in order to parent their children.

Halle and Gabriel split in 2010 after dating for five years.

In addition to the monetary aspect of their relationship now-a-days, Gabriel and Halle have had their fair share of issues. Aubry objected when Berry attempted to move their daughter to France, where she believed she would be more sheltered and protected.

And there was the infamous brawl between Aubry and Berry’s ex-husband Oliver Martinez, the father of Berry’s 7-year-old son Maceo. Both men were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries, though photos proved Aubry suffered the brunt of them.

In addition to the racism Aubry has directed toward her, Berry claims that Aubry straightened and dyed their daughter’s hair in an attempt to make her look “more white.”

As a result, a judge ruled that neither parent could change Nahla’s hair texture or color.

Hopefully, these two will be able to come to some sort of understanding in their continued co-parenting journey.