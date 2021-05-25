MadameNoire Featured Video

Looks like Erica Mena is ready to move on from her marriage to Safaree Samuels.

According to TMZ, in less than two years of matrimony, a child together and one on the way, Erica Mena has filed for a divorce.

Mena filed for divorce last week in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia. The couple also gor married there and currently live there now.

In the documents, Erica is requesting primary physical custody of their one-year-old daughter Safire but is willing to share joint legal custody.

She is requesting child support and would like to obtain the rights to the home they both currently share.

As sad as this news is for the couple’s children, I doubt any of us are surprised by this. The writing has been on the wall. Safaree has claimed that getting married was the biggest mistake of his life, resented Erica for gaining too much weight during her first pregnancy and all types of things.

When the couple announced that they were having a second child, the good people of the internet were shocked, given all that they’d publicly displayed about their dysfunctional union.

Erica didn’t like that people called her marriage toxic. But apparently, she might have sympathized with those comments because less than a month later, she’s calling it quits.

The real tell tale sign that it was over though is the fact that Mena said, “It’s not easy doing it alone,” referring to her pregnancy.

If these two couldn’t manage to be together while she’s carrying their child, it’s probably best to just call it.

Erica and Safaree met on the set of the reality tv show, “Sacred Famous” in 2017. They had a bit of a whirlwind romance from there. By Christmas of the following year, Safaree proposed to her. And they married on October 7, 2019. Erica gave birth to their first child, daughter Safire, on February 2, 2020 and announced her pregnancy with the second child, on May 3, 2021.

Hopefully, both Erica and Safaree will figure out a way to co-parent peacefully.