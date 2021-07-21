MadameNoire Featured Video

In a now-viral clip of a scene from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, fans get to see what went down when Erica Mena told Safaree that she was expecting their second child.

Unfortunately, the clip is awkward — to say the least. As Safaree stared at the digital sonogram Erica showed him, he seemed at a loss of words before asking her, “So wait, you’re pregnant?”

She replied by saying, “mhmm, we’re pregnant” — before sharing that she was then 23 weeks along into the pregnancy. When she asked him how he felt about the news, he simply said, “I don’t know what I am.”

The Shade Room followed up on the new clip from the hit VH1 show by sharing a screengrab of a confessional Safaree had posted to his Instagram Stories.

In the short soundbite, he says, “I’m definitely getting neutered.”

Back in January, viewers watched during an episode of Love & Hip Hop Unlocked as Erica shared that Safaree had told her he didn’t want them to have a second child because she’d gotten “too big” during the pregnancy of their first child together, Safire Samuels.

In that same clip, she’s seen speaking to her castmates about Safaree’s behavior. She told them, “He waits until after we get married to say that he don’t want more kids,” before saying to him directly, “You knew that I want more kids.” Later on, the rapper told her that he would be okay with them having another child — as long as “someone else [carried] it.”

Erica filed for divorce from Safaree after two years of marriage this past May. She gave birth to their second child, a son named Legend Brian, late last month.

