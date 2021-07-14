MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is clapping back at folks who criticized her regarding the gifts she gave her now three-year-old daughter for her birthday. After hosting a lavish birthday party for Kulture, the “Up” rapper gifted her with a Elliot Eliantte-designed diamond-charmed necklace that was decked out with a Mickey Mouse charm ,a Birkin charm, a Chanel charm, a K charm and a diamond heart charm.

Since Kulture is only three-years-old, Cardi received criticism for giving Kulture gifts that aren’t childlike. Of course, Cardi couldn’t remain quiet and responded to the backlash. In her series of tweets, she shared that she wanted to give her child everything and every experience that she didn’t have growing up in the Bronx, New York.

“Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she admitted Kulture is “overly spoiled.”

“When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?,” she continued. “My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated. If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F*** I look like being fly a** f*** and my kid not.”

When a fan didn’t agree that she should be discussing how she spoils her child “proudly” and “loudly,” Cardi said there isn’t any reason for her to be ashamed.

“Yes why not?,” she replied. “Princess parties ,unlimited toys , vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran.”

Kulture’s father, Offset of the Migos, also gave her a luxurious gift as well. He gifted Kulture with a pink Richard Millie watch, which is worth over $250,000.

Offset and Cardi outdid themselves with the grand, princess-themed ball they hosted for Kulture. Besides having real-life Disney princesses Tiana, Belle and Cinderella in the castle, the family arrived in a horse-and-carriage, had a petting zoo at the party, a full-fledged dessert bar, king crab legs galore and much more.