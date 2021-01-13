While in-person alcohol sales naturally dropped and even came to a total halt in some areas due to the pandemic, online alcohol sales absolutely skyrocketed. One Nielson report even showed there’s been an unprecedented high demand for “large pack” alcohol, like crates of wine and beer much bigger than previously purchased by normal consumers. Though it may not have been the healthiest way to get through the pandemic, it appears many Americans chose to drink their way through it. But a global health and economic crisis is no time for anyone to be too hard on themselves about how they emotionally got through it. The important thing is identifying when it’s time to make some changes, and choose healthier ways to move forward. Dry January provides a great opportunity for that.

Whether your biggest struggles during 2020 were physical, emotional, mental, or financial, we can probably all agree there’s an overwhelming desire to detox from that terrible year. We want to rid ourselves of all the toxic energy and experiences that came from it. We want to start fresh. So Dry January couldn’t come at a better time – quitting alcohol (even if just for a bit) has a way of helping the body feel pure again. But, Dry January is easier said than done for some. The challenge is something for the moderate drinker – not for those with alcohol addiction. Drinking in moderation can be tricky because moderate drinkers don’t necessarily need alcohol, but also don’t typically abstain. For that reason, Dry January can bring about some interesting realizations. We decided to consult an expert on how to make it through the month. Shamara Moody is a Licensed Professional Counselor and one of the therapists you can find on Monument, an online treatment platform that aims to help users understand and improve their relationship with alcohol. Check out what she had to say.

A little backstory on Dry January

It may feel like Dry January has been around for decades now, but it’s actually quite new. Moody tells us it originated in the UK in 2013 and was started by a non-profit called Alcohol Change UK. The initial campaign was to raise money for alcohol abuse treatment, but over time it morphed into a global phenomenon. In the UK in 2015, over two million people participated.